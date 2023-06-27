News & Insights

Sanofi a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (SNY)

June 27, 2023

Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.5% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Sanofi is an underlying holding representing 2.78% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $29,630,044 worth of SNY shares.

Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Sanofi is $1.900085/share, currently paid in annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/30/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SNY, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

SNY operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

