Sanofi :Sutimlimab Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Trial For Patients With CAD

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that Sutimlimab, an investigational targeted C1s inhibitor, met its primary efficacy endpoint in Phase 3 trial for patients with cold agglutinin disease or CAD.

CAD is a severe and chronic rare blood disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks a person's own healthy red blood cells.

There are currently no approved therapies for CAD. People with CAD suffer from chronic hemolytic anemia and debilitating fatigue. Sutimlimab is the first investigational complement inhibitor for the treatment of CAD to present Phase 3 data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.