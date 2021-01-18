Sanofi : U.K. Grants Promising Innovative Medicine Designation To Nirsevimab

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency or MHRA has granted a Promising Innovative Medicine or PIM Designation to nirsevimab.

Nirsevimab is an monoclonal antibody in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV infections in healthy late preterm, term and high-risk infants.

RSV is a contagious virus, and the most common cause of severe lower respiratory tract infections or LRTI in infants and young children, resulting in over 30,000 hospitalisations per year in the UK due to RSV-associated LRTIs for children under five years.

The Promising Innovative Medicine Designation was based on Phase 2b results of nirsevimab, which found a significant reduction in medically attended LRTI due to RSV in healthy preterm infants, compared to placebo. The results also showed nirsevimab achieved a 78.4% relative reduction in the incidence of hospitalisations due to RSV LRTI in healthy preterm infants, compared to placebo.

