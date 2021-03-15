Sanofi : Phase 3 Trial Of Libtayo In Advanced Cervical Cancer Stopped Early For Positive Result

(RTTNews) - A Phase 3 trial of libtayo or cemiplimab monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer will be stopped early for positive result on overall survival benefit, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said in a statement.

It is based on a unanimous recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), and the data will form the basis of regulatory submissions in 2021.

The companies stated that libtayo is the first immunotherapy to demonstrate improved overall survival in patients with cervical cancer, reducing the risk of death by 31% compared to chemotherapy.

The open-label, randomized, multi-center, Phase 3 trial investigated Libtayo monotherapy versus an investigator's choice of chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer that has progressed on platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients were randomized to receive Libtayo monotherapy (350 mg every 3 weeks) or an investigator's choice of commonly used chemotherapy.

Patients were allowed to enroll regardless of PD-L1 expression status, and 78% of patients had squamous cell carcinoma and 22% had adenocarcinoma.

Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation.

In the U.S., Libtayo is approved for certain patients with advanced stages of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer with =50% PD-L1 expression.

Outside of the U.S., Libtayo is approved for certain patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in the European Union and six other countries, including Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Libtayo is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

