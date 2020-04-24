Sanofi : FDA Approves MenQuadfi Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Sanofi said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a Biologics License Application for MenQuadfi Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine for the prevention of invasive meningococcal disease in persons 2 years of age and older.

MenQuadfi is expected to be available to providers and pharmacies nationwide in the U.S. for immunization efforts in 2021.

The FDA approval is based on clinical data from five double-blind, randomized, multicenter Phase 2 and 3 trials that assessed safety and immune responses following vaccination, with nearly 5,000 persons 2 years of age and older. Immune responses elicited by MenQuadfi achieved non-inferiority compared to those induced by licensed quadrivalent meningococcal vaccines.

The most common side effects following a first dose of MenQuadfi included injection site pain, muscle ache, headache, and tiredness.

