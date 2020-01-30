Sanofi: Trials Show Positive Topline Results In Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said, Olipudase alfa showed positive results in two clinical trials in the treatment of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency in adult and pediatric patients. The randomized Phase 2/3 trial enrolled 36 adult patients across 24 centers in 16 countries.

The company said these results will be submitted to future medical meetings and will form the basis of global regulatory submissions expected to begin the second half of 2021.

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency is a rare potentially life-threatening disease for which no treatments are approved.

