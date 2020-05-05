Markets
REGN

Sanofi: Libtayo Shows Clinically-Meaningful And Durable Responses In Skin Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced topline data from a pivotal, single-arm, open-label trial for the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma who had progressed on or were intolerant to prior hedgehog pathway inhibitor therapy.

Libtayo demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses in Second-line Advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma. Regeneron and Sanofi plan regulatory submissions in 2020.

Basal Cell Carcinoma is a skin cancer and is the most common cancer worldwide, with approximately two million new cases diagnosed every year in the U.S. alone.

