Sanofi: FDA Grants Priority Review Of Sutimlimab - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced the FDA has granted priority review of the company's Biologics License Application for sutimlimab for the treatment of hemolysis in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease. The target action date for the FDA decision is November 13, 2020.

The BLA submission is based on results from part A of the open label, single arm pivotal Phase 3 CARDINAL study in patients with primary cold agglutinin disease. The company noted that, if approved, sutimlimab would be the first approved treatment for these patients.

