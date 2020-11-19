Sanofi: European Commission Approves Supemtek Recombinant Influenza Vaccine

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced the European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for Supemtek, a quadrivalent (four-strain) recombinant influenza vaccine, for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older. The first European launches are expected for the 2022/2023 influenza season, with a possibility of accelerating the availability of doses as early as the 2021/2022 season in certain countries.

Sanofi noted that Supemtek is the first and only recombinant influenza vaccine now approved in the European Union. Supemtek is produced using recombinant technology, and contains three times more antigen than standard-dose vaccines. The company noted that the increased amount of antigen and the use of recombinant technology provide improved protection against influenza, particularly in those aged 50 and older.

