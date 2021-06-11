Sanne agrees to takeover talks with Cinven after getting higher offer

June 11 (Reuters) - Asset management services provider Sanne Group SNNS.L said on Friday it was in talks with Cinven after the private-equity firm made a sweetened offer of 875 pence per share to buy the company.

The fifth unsolicited offer from Cinven comes after Sanne in May rejected a 1.35 billion pounds ($1.91 billion) buyout proposal from the investment group.

($1 = 0.7052 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.