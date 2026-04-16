SANM's Operating Margin Growth Moderates: Can Growth Be Sustained?

Sanmina Corporation SANM reported a non-GAAP operating income totaling $192 million compared with $112.7 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin was 6%, marginally up from 5.6% in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s operating margin continues to be driven by solid demand in the AI and cloud infrastructure domains. A favorable product mix and focus on improving efficiency are other positive factors. Its Components, Products and Services (CPS) business, which includes advanced PCBs, microelectronics, storage products, defense/aerospace products, engineering, logistics and repair services, is driving greater margin expansion.



The Components, Products, and Services segment revenues were $434 million, up 4.33% year over year. Revenues from the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions segment were $2.79 billion in revenues, up 72.2% year over year. Such strong revenue growth supported the operating margin.



It is to be noted that in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company’s Selling, general and administrative expenses surged to $114.8 million from $70.8 million. The acquisition and integration costs were $43.4 million. Such a sharp increase is because Sanmina had to incorporate the financials for 2 months of the recently acquired ZT Systems. The buyout has led our cost base for the company, which is impacting the operating margin.

How are the Competitors Faring?

The company faces competition from Jabil, Inc. JBL and Flex Ltd. FLEX in this domain. Jabil reported a non-GAAP operating income of $436 million, up from $334 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5.3%, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 5%. Healthy demand in the AI infrastructure domain, strong focus on efficiency, are boosting Jabil’s margin.



Flex’s Non-GAAP operating income came in at $460 million, up from $399 million reported a year ago. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 70 bps to 6.2%. Flex’s Margin expansion was driven by a favorable strategic product mix and disciplined operating cost management.

SANM's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sanmina shares have surged 106% compared with the industry’s growth of 183.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 13.58x forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry tally of 26.65x.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have moved up 1.29% to $10.19 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has increased 1.98% to $12.35.



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Sanmina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.