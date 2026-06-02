Sanmina Surges 201% in the Past Year: Reason to Bet on the Stock?

Sanmina Corporation SANM has surged 200.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 155.2%. It has outperformed peers like Jabil, Inc. JBL but lagged Celestica Inc. CLS. While Jabil has gained 108.1%, Celestica is up 251.8% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of SANM



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SANM Rides on Vertically Integrated Manufacturing Process

Sanmina follows a vertically integrated manufacturing process, offering end-to-end solutions that include product designing, manufacturing, assembling, testing and aftermarket support. Such an end-to-end approach allows clients to rely on a single partner throughout the product lifecycle management. This, in turn, streamlines processes and lowers costs, enabling Sanmina to achieve greater economies of scale.



Vertical integration significantly accelerates time-to-market and time-to-volume production. In-house management of all components, from the initial phase through the final product, ensures operational flexibility and responsiveness. This enables the company to quickly reallocate its investments and adjust its production processes in response to evolving market dynamics. Vertical integration allows Sanmina to easily develop customized solutions that cater to varied customer specifications operating in multiple sectors.

42Q Connected Manufacturing Lends Support

Sanmina is increasingly focusing on 42Q connected manufacturing that effectively integrates data from customers’ global factories and suppliers’ fleets and creates an updated information base. It offers a unified data ecosystem with real-time data analytics capabilities that significantly improve visibility across the enterprise’s distributed manufacturing and accelerate the decision-making process.



The unified data ecosystem consolidates product and operational supply data into a single manufacturing data lake, enabling faster planning and improved responsiveness to market and product changes. Real-time data analytics helps optimize shop floor inventory, reduce downtime and improve order flow. The 42Q connected manufacturing also offers enhanced quality monitoring for faster response to quality deviations, leading to reduced waste and better product reliability.



Sanmina has deployed the 42Q connected manufacturing in more than 70 factories across 15 countries, connecting more than 35,000 pieces of manufacturing equipment in the cloud. Such a technology-driven, customer-focused approach enables Sanmina to work closely with its customers to anticipate future manufacturing requirements and modify its R&D initiatives accordingly. Attracting and developing strong customer relationships by delivering high-level customer service is one of the key strategies to drive commercial expansion. Such focused initiatives have helped the company to record a sharp rise in revenues.



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SANM Buoyed by ZT Systems Buyout

In October 2025, Sanmina completed the acquisition of ZT Systems' data center infrastructure manufacturing business from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. ZT Systems is a major supplier of high-performance cloud and AI infrastructure for hyperscale customers, including rack-scale computing platforms. The buyout added massive scale to Sanmina’s AI and cloud manufacturing capabilities, offering a more comprehensive and integrated solution for the fast-growing Cloud and AI end-market.



The transaction enabled Sanmina to gain stronger access to hyperscale cloud providers, who are investing billions in AI infrastructure. AMD also selected Sanmina as a manufacturing partner for its AI rack-scale solutions, enabling faster deployment of cloud AI infrastructure. The collaboration combined AMD’s AI chip-design capabilities with Sanmina’s manufacturing and systems integration expertise to accelerate the deployment of AI systems infrastructure.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Sanmina for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have moved up 61.7% to $11.22 and 62.7% to $13, respectively, since June 2025. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



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End Note

With a strong presence across multiple end markets, Sanmina is poised for long-term growth. In addition, strengthening technology leadership combined with a customer-focused approach is a key growth driver. Sanmina prioritizes expanding into high-growth industries backed by its strong global network, deep expertise and unique value proposition in advanced electronics manufacturing. With upward earnings estimate revisions, the stock is witnessing positive investor sentiment.



The firm delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.9%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 27.8% and a VGM Score of A. Sanmina currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Riding on a robust earnings surprise history and favorable Zacks Rank, it appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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