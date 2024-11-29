News & Insights

Sanmina-Sci Announces Leadership Transition in Finance

November 29, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Sanmina-Sci ( (SANM) ) has shared an update.

Sanmina Corporation is set for a leadership transition as Brent Billinger, Senior Vice President and Controller, plans to retire in January 2025. Vishnu Gangaswamy Venkatesh, currently overseeing Finance Transformation, will step into the role of Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. This change is expected to take effect in December 2024, marking a significant shift in Sanmina’s financial leadership.

