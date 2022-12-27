Sanmina (SANM) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Sanmina (SANM) closed at $58.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 10.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sanmina as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sanmina is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.96%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanmina should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sanmina is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Sanmina's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.38.

Also, we should mention that SANM has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

