Sanmina (SANM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.45, changing hands as low as $38.98 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.64 per share, with $43.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.07.

