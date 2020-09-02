Sanmina (SANM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.42, changing hands as high as $28.64 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $18.34 per share, with $34.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.62.

