Sanmina (SANM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.57, changing hands as high as $56.74 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.36 per share, with $69.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.