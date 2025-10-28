Sanmina (SANM) Price Target Increased by 28.50% to 165.58

The average one-year price target for Sanmina (NasdaqGS:SANM) has been revised to $165.58 / share. This is an increase of 28.50% from the prior estimate of $128.86 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.66% from the latest reported closing price of $134.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanmina. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 7.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANM is 0.24%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 68,118K shares. The put/call ratio of SANM is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,184K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,686K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares , representing a decrease of 33.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 85.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,619K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,575K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 40.13% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,312K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 10.08% over the last quarter.

