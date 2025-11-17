Sanmina (SANM) Price Target Increased by 16.02% to 192.10

The average one-year price target for Sanmina (NasdaqGS:SANM) has been revised to $192.10 / share. This is an increase of 16.02% from the prior estimate of $165.58 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.79% from the latest reported closing price of $160.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanmina. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANM is 0.24%, an increase of 15.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 67,527K shares. The put/call ratio of SANM is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,184K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,186K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 42.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 77.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,619K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,570K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 43.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 18.02% over the last quarter.

