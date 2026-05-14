Sanmina (SANM) Price Target Increased by 10.17% to 210.69

The average one-year price target for Sanmina (NasdaqGS:SANM) has been revised to $210.69 / share. This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior estimate of $191.25 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $145.24 to a high of $262.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.70% from the latest reported closing price of $238.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanmina. This is an decrease of 261 owner(s) or 35.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANM is 0.27%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.77% to 61,577K shares. The put/call ratio of SANM is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,026K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,415K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,352K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,629K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 30.27% over the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices holds 1,151K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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