Sanmina (SANM) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Sanmina Corporation (SANM) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SANM recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

SANM has rallied 19.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates SANM could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SANM's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 2 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SANM for more gains in the near future.

