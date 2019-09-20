Sanmina (SANM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sanmina (SANM) closed the most recent trading day at $31.76, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had gained 6.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SANM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SANM to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.42%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SANM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SANM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SANM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.07, which means SANM is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SANM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

