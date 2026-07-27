Sanmina Q3 Profit Rises, Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported an increase in profit and revenues for the third quarter. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 outlook.

For the third quarter, net income increased to $117.1 million or $2.12 per share from $68.6 million or $1.26 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings rose to $3.31 per share from $1.53 per share a year ago.

Revenue climbed to $3.46 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jure Sola said, "We delivered another great quarter. Revenue was at the high end of our outlook, while non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS exceeded our outlook."

For the fourth quarter, Sanmina expects revenue of $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.05 to $3.35 per share.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Sanmina now expects revenue of $14.0 billion to $14.3 billion, compared with its prior outlook of $13.7 billion to $14.3 billion. Sanmina lifted its adjusted earnings outlook to $11.90 to $12.20 per share from the previous range of $10.75 to $11.35 per share.

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