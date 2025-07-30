Sanmina Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Sanmina Corporation SANM reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The California-based global electronics manufacturing services provider reported a revenue growth year over year, owing to solid momentum across multiple end markets. Strong growth in free cash flow is a positive.

SANM’s Net Income

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter was $68.6 million or $1.26 per share compared with $51.6 million or 91 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Top-line expansion supported growth in net income.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $83.6 million or $1.53 per share compared with $70.8 million or $1.25 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.

SANM’s Revenues

Net sales during the quarter increased to $2.04 billion from $1.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by growth across multiple end markets. The top line beat the consensus estimate by $67 million.



In the fiscal third quarter, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions generated $1.64 billion in revenues, up 11.6% year over year. The segment contributed 80.7% to revenues. Solid sales growth was primarily driven by the communications networks and cloud infrastructure end markets.



Components, Products and Services revenues increased to $422 million from up 8.8% year over year, backed by growth in several end markets.



End-market-wise, Industrial & Energy, Medical, Defense & Aerospace, and Automotive markets generated $1.256 billion in revenues, up 6.2% year over year. The company generated $786 million from Communications Networks and Cloud Infrastructure, up 19.2% year over year.

SANM’s Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit was $186 million compared with $157 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement is driven by a favorable mix and improved operational efficiency. Non-GAAP operating income totaled $115.7 million compared with $96.8 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5.7%, marginally up from 5.3% in the prior-year quarter.

SANM’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Sanmina generated $200.8 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $90 million in the previous year’s quarter. As of June 28, 2025, the company had $797.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $287.2 million in long-term debt. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares for approximately $13 million.

SANM’s Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues are expected to be in the range of $2-$2.1 billion. GAAP earnings per share are forecasted to be between $1.21 and $1.31. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $1.52-$1.62.

SANM’s Zacks Rank

