Sanmina Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Healthy Top-Line Growth

Sanmina Corporation SANM reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The California-based electronics manufacturing company posted a solid 59% increase in revenues year over year, driven by strong demand across several markets. Improved free cash flow is a positive sign.

Net Income

Net income on a GAAP basis was $49.3 million or 89 cents per share compared with $65 million or $1.16 per share in the prior-year quarter. Despite top-line growth, higher operating expenses impacted the bottom line.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $132.4 million or $2.38 per share compared with $80.2 million or $1.44 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.

Sanmina Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Revenues

Net sales increased to $3.19 billion from $2 billion in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by growth across multiple end markets. The top line beat the consensus estimate by $90 million.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions segment generated $2.79 billion in revenues, up 72.2% year over year. The segment contributed 87.5% to revenues. Strong end-market demand, higher customer orders, and improved operational efficiency drove solid sales growth in this segment.



The Components, Products, and Services segment revenues were $434 million, up 4.33% year over year, backed by growth in several end markets.



By end market, revenues from Communications Networks and Cloud & AI Infrastructure rose to $1,964 million from $737 million, while revenues from Industrial & Energy, Medical, Defense & Aerospace, and Automotive & Transportation declined to $1.226 billion from $1.269 billion a year ago.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit was $297.9 million compared with $180.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was driven by higher revenues, improved product mix, better operational efficiency, and cost control. Non-GAAP operating income totaled $192 million compared with $112.7 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin was 6%, marginally up from 5.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Sanmina generated $178.7 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $63.9 million in the year-ago quarter. As of Dec. 27, 2025, the company had $1.42 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $ 2 billion in long-term debt. During the quarter, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares for $79 million.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.1-$3.4 billion. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $2.25-$2.55. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the band of 5.7-6.2%.

Zacks Rank

Sanmina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

