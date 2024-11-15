News & Insights

Stocks

Sanmina price target raised to $90 from $80 at Argus

November 15, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Sanmina (SANM) to $90 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat earlier this month. For the first time since Q3, Sanmina posted annual growth in non-GAAP EPS, while the current-quarter guidance reflects higher demand from industrial, aerospace-defense, communications and cloud infrastructure customers, and should enable the company to return to annual top-line growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SANM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SANM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.