Sanmina price target raised to $90 from $80 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Sanmina (SANM) to $90 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat earlier this month. For the first time since Q3, Sanmina posted annual growth in non-GAAP EPS, while the current-quarter guidance reflects higher demand from industrial, aerospace-defense, communications and cloud infrastructure customers, and should enable the company to return to annual top-line growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

