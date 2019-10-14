Sanmina Names Kurt Adzema CFO

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM), Monday said it has appointed Kurt Adzema as Chief Financial Officer.

Adzema succeeds David Anderson, who previously announced in January 2019 his plan to retire. Anderson will help facilitate a smooth transition and will remain as an advisor to Sanmina's Executive Chairman through March 27, 2020.

Adzema most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of publicly traded Finisar, a supplier and vertically integrated manufacturer of optical communications products. Prior to Finisar, he held various positions at SVB Alliant, Montgomery Securities/Banc of America Securities, and Smith Barney.

"I am impressed by Sanmina's breadth and depth of technology experience as well as its focus on sustainable profitable growth and commitment to drive shareholder value," said Adzema. "I look forward to working with the entire Sanmina team as we execute on our strategy of delivering consistent and predictable operational and financial results."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.