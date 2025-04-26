SANMINA Earnings Preview: Recent $SANM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SANMINA ($SANM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,003,728,800 and earnings of $1.40 per share.

SANMINA Insider Trading Activity

SANMINA insiders have traded $SANM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SANM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE A DELANEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,791 shares for an estimated $2,241,001 .

. CHARLIE MASON (EVP & Global Sales) sold 12,717 shares for an estimated $1,067,083

MARIO M ROSATI sold 11,391 shares for an estimated $979,831

ALAN MCWILLIAMS REID (EVP, Global Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,002 shares for an estimated $878,049 .

. SUSAN A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 958 shares for an estimated $76,867 .

. DAVID V III HEDLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 604 shares for an estimated $46,810.

SANMINA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of SANMINA stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANMINA Government Contracts

We have seen $2,786,792 of award payments to $SANM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

