Sanmina Director Sold $323K In Company Stock

KRISH PRABHU, Director at Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM), disclosed an insider sell on August 8, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: PRABHU's decision to sell 4,803 shares of Sanmina was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $323,654.

Monitoring the market, Sanmina's shares down by 0.0% at $70.17 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know Sanmina Better

Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets. The company operates in two business segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of printed circuit board assembly and represents a majority of the firm's revenue; and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Mexico, but has a presence around the world.

A Deep Dive into Sanmina's Financials

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sanmina's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 8.34%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.93, Sanmina showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Sanmina's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 18.18 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.53, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Sanmina's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 7.41, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

