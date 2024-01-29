News & Insights

Markets
SANM

Sanmina Corporation Reports Drop In Q1 Income

January 29, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57.07 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $92.01 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $75.80 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.8% to $1.87 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $57.07 Mln. vs. $92.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.825 - $1.925 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SANM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.