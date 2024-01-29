Sanmina Corporation Reports Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57.07 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $92.01 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $75.80 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.8% to $1.87 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $57.07 Mln. vs. $92.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.825 - $1.925 Bln

