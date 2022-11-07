Sanmina Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $64.72 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $56.56 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $89.84 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $2.20 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $64.72 Mln. vs. $56.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.1 - $2.2 Bln Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.41 - $1.51

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.