Sanmina Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $48.06 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $61.38 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $91.44 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $2.09 billion from $2.01 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.06 Mln. vs. $61.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.09 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.9 - $3.2 Bln

