Sanmina Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $19.76 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $0.78 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $60.61 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.89 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $60.61 Mln. vs. $42.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

