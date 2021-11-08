Sanmina Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $56.57 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $51.61 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $63.84 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.3% to $1.64 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $63.84 Mln. vs. $75.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $ last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.6 - $1.7 Bln

