Sanmina Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $51.61 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $19.76 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $75.42 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.87 billion from $1.89 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $75.42 Mln. vs. $60.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.70 - $1.80 Bln

