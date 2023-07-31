Sanmina Corporation Q3 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) announced a profit for third quarter of $76.49 million

The company's earnings came in at $76.49 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $77.22 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $92.16 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $2.21 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $76.49 Mln. vs. $77.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 to $1.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.1 to $2.2 bLN

