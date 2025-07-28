Sanmina Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $68.62 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $51.60 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $83.59 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $2.041 billion from $1.841 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.52 - $1.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.0 - $2.1 Bln

