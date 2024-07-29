News & Insights

Markets
SANM

Sanmina Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

July 29, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.602 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $76.494 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $70.828 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $1.841 billion from $2.207 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $51.602 Mln. vs. $76.494 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.841 Bln vs. $2.207 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.9 - $2.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SANM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.