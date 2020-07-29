Markets
SANM

Sanmina Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $44.88 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $42.92 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $60.00 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.7% to $1.65 billion from $2.03 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $60.00 Mln. vs. $59.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $1.65 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.73 - $1.83 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SANM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular