Sanmina Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $48.02 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $38.35 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $68.33 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $1.76 billion from $1.84 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $68.33 Mln. vs. $57.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.65 - $1.75 Bln

