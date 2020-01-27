Markets
SANM

Sanmina Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sanmina Corporation (SANM):

-Earnings: $38.35 million in Q1 vs. $37.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q1 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $57.43 million or $0.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $1.84 billion in Q1 vs. $2.19 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.70 - $1.80 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SANM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular