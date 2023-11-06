Sanmina Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $61.84 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $58.36 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $83.97 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $2.05 billion from $2.22 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $61.84 Mln. vs. $58.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.85 - $1.95 Bln

