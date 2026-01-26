Sanmina Corporation Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.286 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $65.003 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $132.350 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.0% to $3.189 billion from $2.006 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.286 Mln. vs. $65.003 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.189 Bln vs. $2.006 Bln last year.

