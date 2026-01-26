Markets
SANM

Sanmina Corporation Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

January 26, 2026 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.286 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $65.003 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $132.350 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.0% to $3.189 billion from $2.006 billion last year.

Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.286 Mln. vs. $65.003 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.189 Bln vs. $2.006 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SANM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.