Sanmina Corp.: Jure Sola Reassumes Chairman & CEO Role - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM) announced its CEO, Hartmut Liebel, is leaving the company, effective immediately. Jure Sola, co-founder and Executive Chairman, has been appointed to reassume the Chairman and CEO position.

Sanmina Corp. also announced that it plans to organize into three segments - Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, SCI and Components Technology.

The company noted that it is not providing an update to its stated outlook for the fourth quarter ending October 3, 2020 provided on July 29, 2020.

