Sanmina and Grid Dynamics have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 18, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Sanmina SANM as the Bull of the Day and Grid Dynamics GDYN as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on JPMorgan Chase JPM, Capital One COF and UBS Group AG UBS.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

If you've been around markets long enough, you know the real money isn't always made chasing the shiny headline stocks. Sometimes the best opportunities are hiding in plain sight inside the industrial backbone of the tech economy. Today's Bull of the Day is one of those stocks. It's not the poster-child for the semiconductor industry, but rather, a behind-the-scenes force that helps power some of the most complex electronics manufacturing on the planet.

I'm talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Sanmina. Sanmina operates in the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry which ranks in the Top 2% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In simple terms, these are the companies that build the guts of modern technology, which includes circuit boards, complex systems, communications equipment, cloud hardware, medical devices, and aerospace electronics. The flashy brands get the spotlight, but Sanmina is the one doing the heavy lifting behind the curtain.

At Zacks, the game starts with earnings estimate revisions. Over time, stock prices tend to follow earnings. It's one of the most reliable relationships in the market. When analysts start raising estimates, that's usually a signal that something good is happening under the hood.

Sanmina has been seeing positive estimate revisions for both the current year and next year, which is the primary reason it currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Over the last 60 days, the bullish moves from analysts have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $9.64 to $10.06 while next year's number is up from $11.46 to $12.11.

The growth is coming from several structural tailwinds including cloud infrastructure demand, AI and data center hardware, defense and aerospace electronics, medical device manufacturing and industrial automation

In other words, Sanmina sits right in the middle of some of the most powerful trends driving global technology spending. Here's the best part, valuations are that of a value stock. Forward PE sits down at 12.3x, Price-to-sales is under 1 at 0.73, and the PEG Ratio is just 0.47. This is a stock with 58% year-over-year sales growth with huge growth forecasts for the future that is trading at these paltry multiples. Eventually, something has to give. Either the numbers come crashing back down to Earth on earnings and sales or the stock has to rise.

There are times in the market when a company checks all the boxes for a great story and yet the stock still struggles. Hot industry, impressive customers, cutting-edge technology, sometimes isn't enough. When the market starts to sour on your stock and earnings estimates move in the wrong direction, it can be a painful ride for investors.

One stock that's been struggling mightily recently is today's Bear of the Day Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is a digital engineering and consulting firm that helps large enterprises modernize their technology infrastructure. The company specializes in cloud migration, AI applications, data platforms, and digital commerce systems for global corporations. Its client list includes companies in retail, finance, manufacturing, and technology.

On paper, this sounds like the perfect place to be. AI and cloud computing are two of the biggest megatrends in the market today. But as investors know all too well, a great theme does not automatically translate into a great stock.

At Zacks, we always start with earnings estimate revisions. Stocks tend to move in the direction of earnings expectations over time. When analysts begin lowering their forecasts, that's often a red flag. Unfortunately for Grid Dynamics, that's exactly what has been happening.

Over the past couple of months, analysts have been trimming their earnings expectations for both the current fiscal year and the next. That downward pressure on estimates has pushed the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Over the last month, four analysts have cut estimates for both the current year and next year. The bearish moves have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year by 2 cents to 43 cent while next year's number is off 4 cents to 50 cents.

When estimates fall, it usually means one of two things. Either demand is slowing or margins are getting squeezed. Sometimes it's both. Grid Dynamics operates in the IT services and consulting space, which can be highly cyclical. When economic uncertainty rises, one of the first things corporations cut back on is large-scale technology consulting projects.

We've seen this dynamic play out across the entire industry over the past couple of years. Companies are becoming more cautious with discretionary tech spending, especially when it comes to transformation projects that can take years to deliver returns.

Additional content:

JPMorgan Sued Over $328M Crypto Scam: Compliance Failures in the Spotlight

JPMorgan Chase has been sued by victims of an alleged $328-million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme in a case that raises fresh questions about whether large banks are doing enough to detect and prevent financial crime.

The proposed class action, filed in federal court in California, accuses JPMorgan of enabling fraud linked to crypto investment firm Goliath Ventures. More than 2,000 investors say they lost hundreds of millions of dollars. Founder of the scheme, Christopher Alexander Delgado, allegedly ran a scheme promising high crypto returns, but used new investors' money to pay earlier ones and for personal use.

According to the complaint, about $253 million moved through JPMorgan accounts linked to the scheme between January 2023 and June 2025, with roughly $123 million later transferred to cryptocurrency wallets.

Plaintiffs say JPM ignored warning signs, including rapid, large deposits and withdrawals, commingling of funds and transaction patterns commonly associated with fraud, while continuing to service the accounts and collect fees.

The case adds to wider scrutiny of banks' anti-money laundering and compliance systems, while also reviving attention on JPMorgan's past regulatory and legal troubles. In February 2026, the European Central Bank (ECB) fined J.P. Morgan SE 12.18 million euros ($14.32 million) for misreporting capital requirements. A year earlier, JPMorgan agreed to pay $330 million to settle claims related to the 1MDB scandal, involving more than $217 million in international transfers through Switzerland.

Other Finance Firms Facing Legal Troubles

In November 2025, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") filed a lawsuit against Capital One, alleging that the bank paid about $100 million less than it should have to help bail out depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, when both collapsed in 2023.

In sync with this, Capital One estimated in July 2025 that it might have to reserve an additional $200 million. The main concern of the dispute was whether Capital One understated its level of uninsured deposits by excluding a $56-billion position between two subsidiaries from regulatory filings that describe its financial condition.

In September, UBS Group AG agreed to pay €835 million ($986.8 million) to resolve a long-running French tax case concerning its cross-border business activities between 2004 and 2012.

UBS Group AG agreed to pay a €730-million ($862.7 million) fine and €105 million ($124.1 million) in civil damages to the French state. UBS Group AG stated that the matter is fully provisioned and its resolution is consistent with its strategy of addressing legacy issues in the best interests of all stakeholders.

JPMorgan's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

JPMorgan shares have gained 21.8% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 24%.

From a valuation standpoint, JPM trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.82X, below the industry average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPMorgan's 2026 earnings calls for a 6.8% rise on a year-over-year basis, while 2027 earnings are expected to grow 7.7%. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward.

JPM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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