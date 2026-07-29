Is SANM Stock a Buy After Strong Earnings and Higher AI Demand?

Sanmina Corporation SANM has delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results while raising its fiscal outlook amid rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. That has renewed investor interest in whether the stock still offers an attractive opportunity.



The answer depends on whether the company's earnings momentum, valuation and expanding AI manufacturing footprint can outweigh execution and competitive risks.

Why SANM Earnings Improved so Quickly

Sanmina reported quarterly adjusted earnings and revenues above expectations, supported by broad-based demand across its core operations and the contribution from the ZT Systems acquisition. Revenue growth, operating margin expansion and improved operating leverage reflected favorable product mix, disciplined cost management and higher engineering services activity.



The core business continued benefiting from cloud and AI infrastructure demand, while ZT Systems expanded Sanmina's presence in accelerated compute platforms and strengthened its integrated manufacturing capabilities.

How Sanmina Valuation Compares Today

The shares trade at a forward earnings multiple that remains modest relative to projected earnings growth. The current valuation suggests investors are not paying an excessive premium for expected growth.



Even so, valuation should be viewed alongside execution. Sustaining earnings growth will require the company to successfully ramp new AI programs and deliver on its manufacturing investments.



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What SANM Must Deliver Next

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue, operating margin and earnings outlook following the latest quarter. It also continues to expand production capacity, automation, liquid cooling and power infrastructure.



Additional hyperscale and original equipment manufacturer program wins, together with demand visibility extending into future fiscal periods, remain important. Industry peers Jabil Inc. JBL and Flex Ltd. FLEX are also benefiting from AI infrastructure manufacturing demand.

What Could Limit SANM Upside

Customer concentration, elevated inventory levels, ongoing capital spending requirements, competitive pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain complexity remain key risks. Continued investment could also create periodic margin variability as new programs ramp.

How SANM Ratings Support a Balanced View

The bottom line is that Sanmina continues to benefit from favorable AI infrastructure trends and improving financial performance, although execution remains important.



The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A. These Style Scores highlight attractive value and growth characteristics, while the Hold rank supports a balanced near-term view. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.