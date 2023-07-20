SANM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.11, changing hands as low as $57.49 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $42.51 per share, with $69.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.