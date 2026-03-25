SANM Gains From Diverse Portfolio Offering: Will It Boost Prospects?

Sanmina Corporation SANM is benefiting from its comprehensive and diverse product offerings. With a broad portfolio, the company boasts a strong presence across several end markets, such as medical, defense, aerospace, communication, cloud infrastructure, automotive, industrial and energy. Such a diverse market presence strengthens its business resilience by mitigating risks associated with economic downturns in any single industry.



The company provides end-to-end solutions that include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, final system assembly and test, logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Such an end-to-end approach allows clients to rely on a single partner throughout the product lifecycle management.



Moreover, its vertically integrated manufacturing process brings several other advantages. The company’s strategy of in-house management of all components from the initial phase to the final product ensures flexibility and responsiveness in operations. This allows Sanmina to swiftly reallocate its investments and change its production processes in alignment with evolving market dynamics.



Vertical integration allows the company to easily develop customized solutions that cater to varied customer specifications operating in multiple sectors. Vertically integrated manufacturing optimizes costs, ensures greater economies of scale and significantly accelerates time to market and time to volume production.



The company closely works with industry leaders to anticipate manufacturing requirements and expand its portfolio offerings accordingly. Such an approach bodes well for sustainable growth.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Sanmina faces competition from Jabil, Inc. JBL and Celestica, Inc. CLS in the electronic manufacturing services industry. With a broad portfolio, Jabil boasts a strong presence across several end markets, such as AI data center infrastructure, capital equipment, warehouse automation, 5G wireless, cloud computing, renewable energy and automotive. The company has taken a multi-dimensional approach to expanding its market reach, which involves strategic collaborations with industry leaders, acquisitions and organic growth. This strategy is expected to derive long-term benefits for Jabil.



Celestica’s focus on product diversification and increasing its presence in high-value markets is a positive. Its strong research and development foundations allow it to produce high-volume electronic products and highly complex technology infrastructure products for a wide range of industries. The company continuously pursues enhancing its manufacturing, engineering, design, quality and supply-chain capabilities while developing trusted relationships with leading customers. Its customer base includes several leading manufacturers from multiple industries, including communication, healthcare, aerospace and defense, energy, semiconductor and various cloud-based and other service providers.

SANM's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sanmina’s shares have gained 71.5% compared with the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry’s growth of 108.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 12.2 times forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry.



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Earnings estimates for Sanmina for 2025 and 2026 have increased over the past 60 days.





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Sanmina currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.