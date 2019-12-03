SANM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.75, changing hands as low as $30.41 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.30 per share, with $34.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.78.

