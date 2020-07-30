SANM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.73, changing hands as high as $31.80 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading up about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $18.34 per share, with $34.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.23.

